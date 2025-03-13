Lufthansa Technik Malta to Build New Hangar for 787 Dreamliner Cabin Modifications

Lufthansa Technik Malta, the European Center of Excellence for widebody Base Maintenance Services in the Lufthansa Technik network, is expanding its location and capacities: From autumn 2026, a new 6,400-square-meter hangar will be used to carry out Base Maintenance Services, particularly cabin modifications on 787 Dreamliner aircraft. As a Boeing-licensed Service Center, Lufthansa Technik is the only MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) provider worldwide authorized to perform the combination of 787 cabin modification engineering services and their implementation. The modern new building will provide space for one widebody aircraft. Additionally, three parking spots for narrowbody aircraft will be established. All this will create around 70 new jobs. This Wednesday, Lufthansa Technik acknowledged the signing of the expansion agreement with representatives from politics and business in Malta.

"With the expansion of our Base Maintenance Service Center in Malta, we are strengthening the global network of Lufthansa Technik and, in addition to the previously announced construction of two new facilities in Portugal and Canada, we have achieved another major milestone in our corporate strategy within a few months," said Harald Gloy, Chief Operating Officer at Lufthansa Technik. "Lufthansa Technik Malta will be the first location worldwide where Lufthansa Technik will carry out work on the 787 Dreamliner as a Boeing-licensed Service Center for cabin modifications. This will not only create new options for our customers, but also highly qualified jobs in Malta."

With the addition of a new hangar, which will be attached to the existing buildings, Lufthansa Technik Malta will have a total of four hangars capable of carrying out MRO on nearly all commercial Airbus aircraft - except the A380 - as well as on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The new hangar is expected to be operational by autumn of 2026, following a construction period of approximately 18 months.

The Maltese Prime Minister, Robert Abela, who attended Lufthansa Technik Malta's announcement of the major project on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of the site expansion for the country and for Malta as an aviation hub: "The context of this investment is the positive economic performance of our country as since 2013 the economy has grown by 86 percent to well exceed the average growth in the Euro Zone which stands at 14 percent. This new project is not only a testament to the resilience of our economy but also a reflection of the commitment to excellence that characterizes our workforce and our nation. Thank you Lufthansa Technik for your trust in Malta as a strategic partner for your future growth - you will find us as resolute supporter and partner - let us embrace this moment with optimism and resolve."

Silvio Schembri, Malta's Minister for the Economy, Enterprise, and Strategic Projects, said: "This 22 million euro investment reinforces our position as a centre of excellence in the aviation sector.

Through strategic planning, innovation, and sustained investment, we are shaping an aviation industry that is future-ready, highly competitive, and capable of delivering world-class services. The aviation sector will be one of the main pillars of growth in 'Malta Vision 2050'. As a Government we will continue investing in the infrastructure, talent, and technology necessary to keep our aviation industry soaring to greater heights."

Maria Cilia, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Technik Malta,

said: "Today marks a historic moment for Lufthansa Technik Malta as we embark on a transformative journey that will shape the future of our company. This significant project is more than just an investment

- it is a testament to our commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in aviation maintenance. Together with my 570 colleagues here in Malta, I take immense pride in seeing our site expand into new frontiers. The launch of our 787 Dreamliner cabin modification projects represents an exciting evolution for our operations, building on our proven expertise in base maintenance for this aircraft type. As CEO, an engineer, and a proud Maltese, I see this expansion as an opportunity that extends beyond our company. It strengthens Lufthansa Technik Malta, creates opportunities for our employees, enhances the experience for our customers, and reinforces Malta's position as a thriving aviation hub. This is not just about today - it is about shaping the future of aviation in Malta."

The company will hire an additional 70 employees by the time the new hangar becomes operational, increasing the total number of staff to nearly 650.

Last year, Lufthansa Technik received Boeing's license to carry out cabin modifications on 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Since then, preparations have been underway. The first cabin modification is scheduled to start this year in one of the existing hangars in Malta.

As a Boeing-licensed Service Center for 787 cabin modifications, Lufthansa Technik is authorized to design new cabin interiors, provide the corresponding engineering, and carry out the integration according to customer requirements. With the license granted by Boeing, Lufthansa Technik will also manage the certification process.