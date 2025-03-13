FAI Reports Steady 2024 Revenues and Advances Fleet Renewal

FAI Aviation Group, one of the world’s leading global providers of mission-critical aviation services, announces consolidated group revenues of €130M in 2024. This matches the group’s revenues achieved in 2023.

FAI continues its fleet renewal programme and has added a second Learjet 60 XR to its 16-strong fleet of Bombardier aircraft. The aircraft (D-CFAQ) replaces one of its four legacy Learjet 60s. FAI intends to replace all its remaining Learjet 60’s with the XR-Model within the next 24 months. Concurrently, FAI is eyeing Bombardier Challenger 605 and Global 6000 aircraft to replace its existing six legacy Bombardier Challenger 604 and five Global Express BD 700 aircraft, respectively.

FAI announces the closure of its Berlin MRO

In other news, FAI Technik, the MRO division of FAI Aviation Group confirms it will close its Berlin maintenance base at “Willy Brandt” Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) by March 31st. The move follows a lengthy period of unsuccessful negotiations with the airport company to acquire lease land for developing a purpose-built state-of-the-art hangar facility.

FAI´s Founder and Group Chairman, Siegfried Axtmann, said: “Regrettably, our requirement for a brand-new MRO facility at BER in near future was not feasible. The existing structure, which dates back to post Second World War times, no longer met our expectations, nor those of our customers. This, along with the airport´s requirement for a long-term lease agreement and a significant increase in lease fees, made continuing at BER untenable.”

FAI Technik confirms that all of its non Berlin-based clients, which make up more than 95% of the Berlin MRO’s revenue, will be served at its Nuremberg facilities. FAI’s workforce in Nuremberg will be increased accordingly.

FAI Aviation Group will be exhibiting at AERO Friedrichshafen during 9-12 April, 2025 in the new Business Aviation Dome 12 at A2-311. It will also exhibit a Challenger 604 with brand new interior and equipped with ultra-high-speed internet (Ku Band) on the Static Display (SD-07). FAI`s charter team and experts from the MRO division will be on site to answer delegates’ questions.