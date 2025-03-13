GDAT and Airbus Sign Services Contract for H225 fleet

GDAT has signed an HCare In-Service contract with Airbus to cover 10 H225 helicopters. The fleet of H225 helicopters will be used in missions like emergency services and forest protection by governmental organizations.

The HCare In-Service contract ensures optimized spare parts availability, streamlined logistics, and cost-effective maintenance planning.

“At GDAT, maintaining a high level of fleet availability is essential to our operations,” said Peter Jiang, chairman of GDAT, “With this services package, we can plan our maintenance more efficiently and operate with greater confidence knowing we have the backing of Airbus Helicopters’ logistics network. We appreciate Airbus Helicopters’ support and look forward to a strong and successful partnership.”

“We are grateful to be building on our long-standing partnership with GDAT and to be providing them with this HCare In-Service support package for their H225 fleet,” said Romain Trapp, executive vice president of customer support & services at Airbus Helicopters, “Our priority is to keep their operations running smoothly by ensuring they have the parts they need, when they need them. With this agreement, we are fully committed to supporting GDAT with efficient, reliable services so they can focus on what matters most - staying in the air and carrying out their important missions.”