Jackson Square Aviation Orders 50 A320neo Family Aircraft

Jackson Square Aviation (JSA) has announced its first direct order with Airbus for 50 A320neo Family aircraft. This order enhances the partnership between JSA and Airbus, enabling JSA to continue offering fuel-efficient narrowbody fleet solutions.

Commenting on the order announcement, Kevin McDonald, JSA’s CEO, said, “Today is an exciting milestone in JSA’s history as a longtime global leader in the sale and leaseback financings of Airbus aircraft.”

He added, “JSA looks forward to our expanded relationship with Airbus. We are excited to add the A320neo to our long-term pipeline as we continue our mission to provide the world’s airlines with superior fleet and capital solutions.”

“We are proud to support JSA’s endeavors to better fulfill their growing customers’ needs and continue to expand their market presence”, said Yasuyuki Kusakari, managing executive officer of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. and Chairman of JSA.

He continued, “Mitsubishi HC Capital has long held the view that Airbus and its NEO family of aircraft are some of the best investments to continue to tool JSA into the next era of commercial aviation.”

Benoit de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the commercial aircraft business, said, “Jackson Square Aviation has an impressive client base, and we welcome its decision to become the latest Airbus customer. After a thorough evaluation JSA’s selection of Airbus A320neo reflects its commitment to offer airlines the leading single aisle aircraft family with outstanding performance and passenger comfort.”