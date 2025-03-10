General Atomics and Radian Aerospace Partner to Advance Next-Generation Aerospace Technologies

General Atomics Systems Integration (GA-SI) and Radian Aerospace (“Radian”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance next-generation aerospace technologies and explore broader strategic collaboration, including localization opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The collaboration will focus on integrating advanced avionics, electrification, and actuation technologies into cutting-edge aerospace platforms, leveraging GA-SI’s expertise in high-performance systems and Radian’s breakthrough single-stage spaceplane architecture. A key initiative will be the development of electromechanical braking and control actuation systems, which reduce weight, streamline operations, and enhance efficiency while ensuring the reliability needed for frequent space missions.

“This partnership underscores GA’s commitment to driving innovation across critical aerospace systems," said Scott Sappenfield, Vice President of the Engineering Services Division. "Electromechanical braking is just one way we’re pushing the boundaries of efficiency and sustainability. We’re also excited about expanding collaboration with Radian through industrial partnerships and localization efforts in the UAE.”

The MOU also lays the groundwork for broader collaboration, and joint exploration of UAE offset projects. As GA-SI expands its presence in the UAE, the companies will assess local manufacturing, technology transfer, and workforce development opportunities to support regional aerospace growth.

“General Atomics is an ideal partner as we continue developing Radian One, the world’s first single-stage-to-orbit spaceplane,” said Richard Humphrey, CEO of Radian. “This partnership enables us to integrate next-generation technologies that enhance performance and reusability while opening the door to strategic investment and industrial collaboration. Together, we’re laying the foundation for the future of aerospace and space access.”

GA-SI and Radian will also evaluate partnerships with certified suppliers and manufacturers to develop integrated landing gear systems, enhance adaptability across aerospace platforms, and provide cost-effective solutions for OEMs. By combining GA-SI’s high-performance systems expertise with Radian’s spaceplane mission, this collaboration aims to drive aerospace innovation and shape the industry’s future on a global scale.