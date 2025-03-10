AAR’s Component Services facility in Amsterdam ranked No.1 Best Source of Repair by NATO Support and Procurement Agency

AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced that its Component Services facility in Amsterdam has been named a “Best Source of Repair” and ranked number one among all component source of repair (SOR) facilities by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and the International Aerospace Management Company (IAMCO). Both organizations manage maintenance work for NATO.

AAR’s Component Services facility in Amsterdam is recognized for its superior product quality, timely delivery, quality assurance services, and component support on the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition once again as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team,” said Arnold Koster, AAR’s General Manager of Component Services – Amsterdam. “We are proud of the work we deliver and strive to continue building on this success to support the readiness mission of NATO.”

“NSPA congratulates AAR for their selection as the top SOR. With strong competition from other SORs, AAR managed to once again come out on top and this will be the sixth time that they receive this award,” said Radek Chlistovsky, NSPA Chief of Component Maintenance & Support. “NSPA acts in the market to link industry capabilities and nations’ requirements to find the most cost-effective and efficient solutions, whether for national or collective defence. Our procurement processes rely on competition, transparency, integrity and equal treatment to all companies bidding on our offers, to ensure the cost and operation benefits for our customers are maximized.”

“IAMCO extends its congratulations to the AAR team for being recognized as the Best Source of Repair. This outstanding achievement underscores AAR's unwavering commitment to excellence and reliability, solidifying its position as a cornerstone in the NATO AWACS program. This recognition is a testament to the team's dedication and hard work in delivering top-quality services,” said Bernard Masuy, IAMCO Branch Manager – Components.

For more information on AAR’s Component Services, part of the Company’s Repair & Engineering segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/services/component-services/.