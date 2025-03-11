West Star Aviation Breaks Ground on 109,000 Sq. Foot Expansion at Grand Junction Facility

West Star Aviation is proud to announce the official groundbreaking of its expansion at the Grand Junction (GJT) Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. The ceremony, held on March 11, marked the beginning of construction on a new hangar. This expansion will add 40,000 square feet of hangar space to meet the growing demand for maintenance services, avionics installations, and interior refurbishments. Additionally, the project includes 38,000 square feet of offices and back shop space, along with an extra 31,000 square feet of ramp space.

“As we officially break ground, we look forward to the opportunities this expansion will create for our customers, employees, and the local community,” said Allen McReynolds, President and COO of West Star Aviation. “The expansion at Grand Junction reflects our focus on customer needs, service excellence, and operational efficiency.”

Angela Padalecki, Executive Director of Airport Operations at Grand Junction, emphasized the impact of this collaboration: “West Star Aviation has been an integral part of our airport and our community. This groundbreaking is a testament to the strong partnership between the airport and West Star, and we are thrilled to see this project move forward.”

Curtis Englehart, Executive Director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GIEP), also highlighted the significance of the project: “The collaboration between West Star, GIEP, and other key stakeholders has been instrumental in making this vision a reality. We are excited to see the continued investment that this project will bring to our community.”

Designed and built in collaboration with Tectonic Management Group, this expansion marks the beginning of an exciting future. With construction set to be completed in the second quarter of 2026, the new facility will provide enhanced resources to support West Star’s employees, customers, and long-term growth initiatives.