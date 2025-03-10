Aero Asset Report Reveals Rising Preowned Twin-Engine Helicopter Prices Despite Mixed Market Performance

Aero Asset, a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, kicked off VERTICON 2025 with the release of its 2024 Annual Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine Edition, offering in-depth insights into the evolving preowned twin-engine helicopter market. The report revealed that pricing for preowned twin-engine helicopters held strong last year despite supply and performance shifts across market segments.

“Our research shows a slowdown in 2024 deal volume and a growing supply for sale,” said Valerie Pereira, Vice President of Market Research at Aero Asset. “However, the resilience in transaction prices—an 11% year-over-year increase—highlights the continued demand for quality preowned twin-engine helicopters, despite supply fluctuations.”

Drawing from proprietary market intelligence, Aero Asset’s 2024 Annual Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine Edition provides a detailed analysis of trends shaping the industry. The following are key highlights from the report.