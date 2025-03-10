Aero Asset Report Reveals Rising Preowned Twin-Engine Helicopter Prices Despite Mixed Market Performance

|
Average Transaction Prices
· Overall average transaction price (ATP) of preowned twin-engine helicopters was 11% higher YOY.
· Light twin-engine helicopters reached a five-year ATP peak in S2 2024.
· Medium and heavy twin-engine helicopters recorded an 8% YOY price increase.
Regional Shifts
· In 2024, Europe led in retail sales growth, surging 29% YOY.
· North America followed with a 6% YOY increase, accounting for 36% of global transactions, while Europe closely trailed at 32%.
· Supply for sale grew in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, but declined in other regions.
Liquidity Lineup
· The Airbus EC/H145 was the best-performing preowned twin-engine model in 2024.
· The EC/H135 and Leonardo AW109S/SP also ranked among the strongest contenders.
· The Sikorsky S76D and Airbus EC/H225 markets were the weakest performers.
Deal Pipeline
· At the close of Q4 2024, only 20 twin-engine retail transactions were pending, marking a three-year low.
· The number of transactions in progress was 50% lower Q4 2024 vs. 2023, signaling a possible cooling trend.