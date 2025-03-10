Air Charter Service joins the Air Charter Safety Foundation

Leading aircraft charter broker, Air Charter Service, has been admitted to the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF), the Washington, DC-based organisation that is dedicated to promoting and enhancing safety within the private aviation sector.



Joel Fenn, ACS’s Private Jets Director, North America, commented: “We have an in-house global compliance team, and we have always prided ourselves on helping select the right aircraft and crew for our clients’ trips. But we are now delighted to be joining ACSF, a well-respected organisation and a fantastic source of information since its inception 17 years ago.”



ACSF president Bryan Burns added: “We are delighted to welcome Air Charter Service to the foundation. ACSF’s mission is to lead and support the advancement of the highest aviation safety standards by providing information, resources, and tools, to empower the charter industry and business aviation to achieve the safest operations worldwide.”



Air Charter Service’s membership started in February.



