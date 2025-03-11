SKYTRAC’s Iridium Certus 100 Solution Takes Off on Major Helicopter Types

SKYTRAC Systems Ltd. (SKYTRAC), has announced it has received its first supplemental type certifications (STCs) for the DLS-140, SKYTRAC’s Iridium Certus® 100 solution. The system, which delivers speeds of up to 88 Kbps over the Iridium satellite network and higher bandwidth using 3G/4G LTE cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity, received its certification on various aircraft this year. As of January 2025, STCs for Sikorsky S92A, Bell 206, and Bell 407 aircraft are complete, with STCs for Airbus H130, H135, H125, and H145, Leonardo AW119, and AW139, and Sikorsky S76 to be completed by the end of 2025. In addition, SKYTRAC is certifying the DLS-140 on fixed-wing aircraft, including the King Air C90, B200, and B300, and Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. The development of these STCs will support the over 400 deliveries of the DLS-140 made last year and planned for 2025.

“The availability of the DLS-140 will benefit our customers seeking a lightweight but powerful connectivity solution and further strengthen the capabilities of SKYTRAC’s existing solutions,” said Iain Ronis, Director of Product Development at SKYTRAC. “We are thrilled to have the hardware readily available on Sikorsky S92A and Bell 206 and 407 helicopters and look forward to expanding the availability to a host of Airbus, Bell, Leonardo, and Textron airframes soon. The versatility of this unit will further strengthen our ability to serve our mission-focused customers across various aviation segments, with this solution already adopted by SKYTRAC customers.”

The lightweight and versatile DLS-140 can be paired with other SKYTRAC hardware, such as the ISAT-200A, or used as a standalone unit for mission-critical operations. As a standalone unit, the DLS-140 enables internet data access to support internet protocol (IP) data and voice communications with its Iridium Certus satcom, 3G/4G LTE cellular, and Wi-Fi connectivity. When configured with other SKYTRAC devices, it is complementary in supporting flight data offloading and simultaneous flight tracking and PTT voice services. Other features supported for specific customer requirements include optimized video downlinks, least-cost routing, and remote terminal management.

For more information on the DLS-140 and its growing list of STCs, please contact SKYTRAC at www.skytrac.ca.