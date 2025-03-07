Aviation for the Greater Good Featured at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025

Public benefit flying will be a prominent theme at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, as the event spotlights the aircraft, crews, and organizations that supply aid to victims of natural disasters, war, famine, and other emergencies around the globe. The 72nd edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in will be held on July 21-27 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

“When disaster strikes, aviation is often the first mode of transportation to the areas that have been hit the hardest,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. “The crews that embark on these missions are dedicated to helping others when they need it the most. We welcome them to Oshkosh as we highlight the humanitarian side of aviation.”

The last DC-8 registered in the United States, owned by the international Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, will spend the week on Boeing Plaza as the anchor of the display. The airplane has carried nearly 9 million pounds of cargo on 200 missions since 2016. The DC-8 has an impressive range of 7,000 nautical miles – equal to a nonstop flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tokyo, Japan. As part of the Boeing Plaza display, Samaritan’s Purse will also bring a field hospital, and a water purification system used in developing nations.

Located near the DC-8 on Boeing Plaza will be a selection of GA aircraft also involved in public benefit flying. These aircraft will represent a variety of pilot groups. The Air Care Alliance (ACA) is also scheduled to appear. ACA is a nonprofit organization that represents more than 50 volunteer pilot groups. These groups provide an array of services including disaster/emergency relief, animal transport, and transporting ambulatory patients.

More details on participating aircraft and organizations will be announced as they are finalized.