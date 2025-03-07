AirExplore Doubles Fleet in 2024 to Support Airlines

The aviation industry is now experiencing rising air travel demand, according to a recent report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 2024 saw a record rise. Full-year traffic grew by 10.4% compared to 2023, total capacity went up by 8.7%, and the load factor reached a new high of 83.5%.

Airlines want to fulfill this demand, therefore they are seeking flexible, cost-effective solutions to grow their operations. However, continued supply chain constraints and delays in production from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are leading to limited capacity. As a result, many airlines prefer aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) leasing.

ACMI provides airlines with rapid access to aircraft, as well as the requisite personnel, maintenance, and insurance, without the long-term financial commitment required for ownership. This allows them to adjust capacity on demand, manage seasonal peaks and optimise their profit.

"Many airlines are now incorporating ACMI into their long-term business model, not only as a seasonal fix but as a core part of their operational strategy," says Martin Stulajter, CEO of AirExplore. “With supply constraints tightening and demand surging, more and more carriers are embracing flexible capacity solutions. ACMI gives airlines the flexibility to scale capacity without heavy capital investments.”

AirExplore, part of Avia Solutions Group, world’s largest ACMI provider, offers full-service ACMI. The airline operates a well-balanced fleet of passenger and freighter aircraft. In 2024 alone, AirExplore expanded its fleet from 9 to 16 aircraft.

However, AirExplore is currently struggling to secure the right aircraft from the second-hand market. The shortage of available used aircraft has pushed lease rates higher. Although these rates are currently manageable, long-term viability depends on achieving the right balance between growth and market fluctuations.

“The second-hand aircraft market is tight, but we see this as an opportunity to refine our fleet strategy,” says Stulajter. “Our approach is not just about keeping pace with demand - it is about long-term sustainability. We focus on investing in aircraft that align with our long-term operational goals and ensuring flexibility to adapt as market conditions evolve and OEM production stabilises.”

Stulajter observes that when ACMI becomes a key component of airlines' operational plans, customer expectations for service quality and reliability rise. Airlines want more than just available planes. They want partners that can deliver consistent, high-performance results.

“In this market, simply having availability is not enough. What makes you different from others is how you deliver the operational success of your customers,” Stulajter emphasises. “AirExplore prioritise reliability, service excellence, and performance to ensure customers receive the highest standard of support."

To meet such expectations, AirExplore has been investing in advanced solutions for operational planning, safety management, crew support, and HR operations. While technology improves productivity, Stulajter says, AirExplore remains a people-first organisation. The company recognises that long-term success depends on both solid processes and a dedicated workforce.

“We have always put people first. Our success is built on the expertise and dedication of our team. As we continue to grow, we are dedicated to attracting and retaining our top talent. Having a balance between technological advancements and a strong human approach is key for sustainable growth,” he adds.

IATA predicts that air travel demand will increase by 8% this year. Alongside continued supply chain and capacity constraints, this will further integrate ACMI leasing into airline business models. Stulajter asserts that AirExplore is dedicated to driving this transformation.



For 2025, he says, AirExplore will focus on strengthening its market leadership. The company will continue to invest in its passenger ACMI operations. Simultaneously, it will change its approach for narrow-body cargo operations to align with changing market conditions and secure long-term businesses that drive profitability.

A lesson to be learnt from 2024, according to Stulajter, is a balance between service quality and operational scalability. By doubling its fleet in just one year, AirExplore has strengthened its ability to support airlines in managing growing demand and operational challenges. “2024 has taught us that operational scale must go hand in hand with service quality. Scaling successfully requires a balance between maintaining ambitious standards and optimising processes for efficiency,” says Stulajter.

He concludes: “Our proactive approach to fleet expansion and process optimisation positions us well to lead the market in 2025. We are committed to providing cost-effective and flexible solutions that empower airlines to thrive in a dynamic environment.”