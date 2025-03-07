AIA Welcomes Acquisition Expert Margaret Boatner to Lead National Security Policy

Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) President and CEO Eric Fanning announced former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Strategy and Acquisition Reform Margaret Boatner will join the organization as its new Vice President of National Security Policy.

“Now, more than ever, a flexible acquisition environment is essential for delivering next-generation technology to the Department of Defense at a speed that matches the threat. It will take a strong leader to fully realize our goal. The Aerospace Industries Association is proud to bring innovative leaders like Margaret Boatner to represent industry’s perspective as President Trump, the Department of Defense, and Congress focus on streamlining the acquisition process,” Fanning said. “Margaret’s expertise in acquisition policy, procurement, and intellectual property will be a valuable asset to our members and the entire aerospace and defense industry, supporting our mission of enabling and accelerating the delivery of world-class equipment to our warfighters.”

Boatner most recently served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Strategy and Acquisition Reform (DASA(SAR)) where she was the Army’s lead executive for the design and implementation of acquisition policy affecting research and development and production of warfighting capabilities. During her tenure, she orchestrated Army-wide initiatives to overhaul policy on intellectual property, software development and acquisition, industrial base resilience, and led a broad effort to streamline and simplify the acquisition process. She has also served as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Strategy and Acquisition Reform, Principal Director within the Office of the DASA(SAR), Director of Initiatives for the Army’s Deputy Acquisition Executive, and as Special Assistant to the Army’s senior contracting executive.

Boatner will lead AIA’s national security division, joining Ryan McDermott, Senior Director of National Security Policy; Adam Garnica, Senior Director of Acquisition Policy; Jason Timm, Senior Director of Security and Enterprise Management; and Ethan Bayer, Coordinator of International Affairs and National Security Policy.