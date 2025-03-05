AAR Signs Exclusive PW4000 Agreement with Chromalloy

AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed an exclusive Distribution and License Agreement for the Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) high pressure turbine blades for the PW4000 engine platforms manufactured by Chromalloy’s wholly owned subsidiary, BELAC LLC.

The multi-year contract will ensure guaranteed stock levels for the in-demand T1 blade on this high value engine platform. This complements an existing AAR agreement to distribute BELAC’s T1 and T2 turbine blades for the CF6-80C2 engine platform.

“BELAC products are engineered to provide enhanced durability and deliver downstream cost savings. By collaborating with AAR, we are able to offer additional engine material options and enhance supply chain reliability for the global aviation market,” commented Mike Zerbe, General Manager of BELAC.

“AAR is focused on delivering cost saving solutions to our global customer base,” said Sal Marino, AAR’s Senior Vice President of Parts Supply. “We are pleased to expand AAR’s engine portfolio and support the continued growth of our product offerings through this relationship with Chromalloy.”

For more information on AAR’s engine solutions, part of the Company’s Parts Supply segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/products/engine-solutions/.