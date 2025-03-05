‘Sustainability’ and 'Politics’ Most Important Factors Affecting Industry, Say Air Charter’s Young Professionals

Sustainability is the most important factor affecting the air charter industry in 2025, according to a survey conducted by leading global trade body, The Air Charter Association (The ACA) at its annual Young Professionals’ Networking Evening.

Held at The Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS), London on 27 February 2025, the event was hosted by The ACA’s NextGen group and was for young air charter professionals aged 35 or under, working for The ACA member companies. The ACA presented a series of questions to the 75-strong group to better understand how the next generation of air charter professionals perceive the industry.

Kevin Ducksbury, chairman, The ACA, says: “Sustainability was highlighted as the most important factor affecting the industry in 2025, indicating there is now a broad consensus, particularly among the younger generation, of the need to continue progressing efforts to decarbonise the industry. Also key themes highlighted were, not surprisingly in this current climate, politics, followed by specific issues such as ‘French tax’, ‘labour’ and ‘emissions’.”

Nicola-Jane Sellers, Chair of The ACA’s NextGen Group delivered an overview of the group’s engagement work over the past year, attending 24 careers events at schools, colleges and universities, to promote the vast array of opportunities available within the air charter sector. Nicola-Jane also showcased The ACA Internship scheme and its upcoming application deadline of 21 March 2025.

In the event survey, ‘lack of awareness of the industry’ was also cited by attendees as the main barrier to entry for young professionals. This point was further emphasised with attendees indicating that the most important outcome of The ACA Internship is to provide a better understanding of the industry to a wider external audience.

Ducksbury continues: “Our NextGen event was a great opportunity to hear directly from young people in the industry, their aspirations, challenges and what really matters to them. When we asked how the air charter industry can better support young professionals’ career development, the leading response was ‘more networking opportunities’, closely followed by ‘training’. The ACA works extremely hard to expand its training offering with five in-person training events so far in 2025, as part of The ACA Air Charter Broker Qualification and the rollout of Level 1 online training.”

The ACA has long advocated for action on sustainability and continues to work with sustainability partner 4AIR to offset its organisational footprint and promote the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The majority of The ACA’s member companies have an offsetting scheme in place, with a growing number offsetting client flights as standard, with an opt-out option.

Hosted by The ACA’s NextGen group and sponsored by Luxaviation UK and SaxonAir, the inaugural event took place in 2024 and is now a firm favourite in the Association’s calendar. With 75 attendees on the night, 41% of these had not attended an ACA event before, so it was a great way of introducing The ACA’s work and initiatives.