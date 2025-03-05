FL Technics Joins ALTA

The Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) is pleased to welcome FL Technics as a new member. FL Technics is a globally recognized company providing aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) company, providing base and line maintenance, engine repair services, technical training, continuous airworthiness and design engineering solutions, as well as parts trading, asset management and aerospace logistics services, and has ambitious plans for expansion in the region.

"FL Technics is a key player in the aviation sector and recognizes that Latin America is a dynamic and growing market. That is why, since last year, it has been building a state-of-the-art MRO facility at Punta Cana International Airport, the second busiest airport in the Caribbean," said José Ricardo Botelho, CEO of ALTA, as he welcomed the company to the association.

The first phase of this ambitious project, which will be completed after two years of development, includes a 52,000-square-meter facility with a 20,000-square-meter hangar, five maintenance bays, and a comprehensive complex of support workshops. With this infrastructure, FL Technics aims to support the growing fleet of narrow-body aircraft in the region.

"As we expand our global MRO network, the Americas and Caribbean region are a vital part of our long-term strategy," said Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics. “Our new facility in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, will enhance the availability of high-quality maintenance services for airlines across the region as well as create significant job opportunities for local talent. By combining our global expertise with regional partnerships, we aim to strengthen the aviation maintenance sector in Americas supporting both economic growth and industry development," said Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics.

The company explains that the new maintenance facility will leverage FL Technics' FAA and EASA Part-145 certifications to provide world-class base and line maintenance services, enhancing aircraft availability and operational efficiency. The second phase of the project will add seven additional maintenance bays, reaching a total capacity of 12, positioning Punta Cana as a strategic hub for regional aviation. The third phase of the project will add 8 additional maintenance bays, reaching a total capacity of 20.

Thus, airlines at Punta Cana International Airport and the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone will have access to a comprehensive range of services, including heavy maintenance works, transit checks, component repairs, cabin modifications, among others.

"This new facility in Punta Cana is an example of how aviation serves as a driver of economic and social development. Initiatives like this will generate jobs, create opportunities for multiple businesses and industries, and enhance connectivity, benefiting both airlines and the communities that rely on them," Botelho emphasized.

With this project, FL Technics not only strengthens its presence in the Americas but also expands its global MRO network, which includes facilities in Lithuania (Vilnius and Kaunas), the United Kingdom (Scotland- Prestwick), Indonesia (Jakarta and Bali Island). By adding the Dominican Republic facility, the company's total hangar space will reach 86,000 square meters, solidifying its position as one of the largest independent MRO networks in the world.