    1. Aircraft

    Plane Place Aviation Expands Operations with Move to Larger Hangar Space

    March 5, 2025
    Plane Place Aviation
    Plane Place Aviation is pleased to announce its expansion to a larger, newly renovated hangar facility at Cleburne, TX (KCPT), airport.

    Plane Place, a Certified Repair Station, expanded to a larger facility to provide additional space for employees and visitors, while also accommodating the growing customer demand for airframe-specific maintenance. The newly acquired and completely renovated hangar brings the company’s total to 40,000 sq. ft. of hangar space at Cleburne airport. The facility also includes a comfortable lounge area and ample office space for customers and employees.

    “We’re quickly growing and expanding the services we offer, addressing the growing demand for quality maintenance on the airframes we specialize in,” said Tristan Noe, co-founder. “This growth can all be attributed to our commitment to provide the best possible service to our customers, backed by our exceptional and specialized team members.”

    Plane Place Aviation has extensive experience with Hawker, Citation and Challenger airframes, providing service to large MRO’s, charter operations, and aircraft maintenance management companies.  Conveniently located in Texas, Plane Place provides customers with a centrally located facility for all their service needs.

    In addition to providing maintenance at the Cleburne Regional Airport, Plane Place also offers AOG/MRT support across Texas and Oklahoma. Plane Place strictly focuses on being experts in the airframes they provide service for while providing customers with a first-class maintenance experience. 

