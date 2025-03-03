Lufthansa Technik's U.S.-Leadership Team Complete to Drive Growth

Lufthansa Technik has announced an important change within its key management positions in the Americas. Tobias Baumgart has assumed the role of Managing Director and Head of Operations Americas at Lufthansa Technik Component Services starting in February 2025. This latest appointment marks the final step in a broader leadership reshuffle, strengthening the company's team in the United States.

Tobias Baumgart, formerly Chief Operating Officer at Lufthansa Technik AERO Alzey, succeeds Michael Scheferhoff. In October 2024, Michael Scheferhoff became President and Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Technik Engine Services. He took over from Thomas Illner, who was appointed Managing Director and Head of Region Americas at Lufthansa Technik Component Services in July 2024.

"With Tobias Baumgart our leadership set-up in the U.S. is completed.

We once again have a dynamic leadership team at Lufthansa Technik Component Services. Michael Scheferhoff's ongoing presence in the region supports strong ties between our engine and component services in Tulsa," commented Andreas Drosdowski, Vice President Operations Aircraft Component Services at Lufthansa Technik. "Together, they stand ready to implement Lufthansa Technik's ambitious growth plans, continuing to drive the company's success across the Americas."

Strengthening Lufthansa Technik's footprint in the United States

Lufthansa Technik's growth program "Ambition 2030" outlines significant investments focused on expanding core services, enhancing digitalization and strengthening its international presence in the coming years. The major growth driver will be the technical support business for engines and aircraft components. In this regard, the MRO leader intends to bolster and enhance its activities, particularly in North America.

Lufthansa Technik Component Services (LTCS), a wholly owned U.S.

subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik, was established in 1999. Over the years, it has grown to over 730 employees across eleven locations in North, Central and South America. LTCS offers a comprehensive range of aircraft component services, with its main facility at Tulsa International Airport providing repair and overhaul for approximately

4,000 part numbers, including avionics, hydraulics, pneumatics, fuel systems, and safety equipment. The recent acquisition of ETP Thermal Dynamics has further enhanced capabilities in Tulsa. Further expansion of the LTCS production facility in Tulsa started this month, which will allow additional repair capabilities to be built up in the future.

Lufthansa Technik Engine Services (LTES), also based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, specializes in Rolls-Royce Tay 611-8 and -8C engine services and is one of currently five global repair stations for Mobile Engine Services, supporting V2500 and CFM56 engines. Two of these are located in North America, with another currently under development. The Tulsa facility, staffed by more than 160 employees, includes advanced test cells for V2500 and CFM56-5B engines, with a recent upgrade enabling it to accommodate CFM56-7B engines. A wholly owned subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik since 2000, the company, formerly known as Bizjet International, rebranded as Lufthansa Technik Engine Services in summer 2024, underscoring its central role in Lufthansa Technik's global engine maintenance, repair and overhaul

(MRO) network.