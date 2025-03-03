Muirhead Avionics/AMETEK MRO Achieves UKAS Accreditation

UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service) has conferred Muirhead Avionics/AMETEK MRO with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. This demonstrates that the Company meets its stringent calibration and testing laboratory requirements.

“As one of the largest specialist avionics repair facilities in Europe focused on the repair, overhaul and maintenance of complex OEM equipment for the global Airbus and Boeing fleets, the UKAS accreditation confirms our commitment to operating at the highest standards,” says David Bentley, Divisional Vice President & Business Unit Manager at Muirhead Avionics. “Our calibration laboratory has a fully compliant calibration management system, quality manual, documented procedures and processes, as well as a team of technical staff trained to maintain the highest levels of competence.”

This globally recognised standard means that customers can trust the integrity of Muirhead Avionics’ calibration service and equipment to deliver precise and dependable results. The independent UKAS accreditation provides independent verification of technical proficiency, providing assurance to airline and MRO customers who operate within the highly regulated aviation industry.

Hetaxi Rami, Calibration Technician at Muirhead Avionics explains that the UKAS framework gives the team a clear structure to follow, which streamlines their work. “Everything runs more smoothly because the processes are well-defined and consistent and this helps to us stay on-track every day. They guide us to maintain high quality and even spot potential issues early on, which saves time and effort.”

‘Muirhead Avionics is committed to continuous improvement across all of our capabilities” adds Bentley. “UKAS sets the benchmark and our team seeks to outperform across a wide workscope. We welcome customers to our new facility close to London’s Heathrow Airport to meet our technicians and learn more.”



