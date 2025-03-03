Swiss MRO Karen Joins Forces with Horix for Switzerland’s First AW139 Disassembly

Karen, Switzerland’s largest private helicopter MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an AW139 helicopter for disassembly and the establishment of another Consignment Agreement with Horix Aerospace under the Horix Trust Consignment Program to remarket the materials. This collaboration covers the recovery of materials from the first-ever AW139 helicopter disassembly in Switzerland, further solidifying Karen’s reputation as a European center of excellence for the disassembly and related recertification of Leonardo Helicopters materials.

“This extended partnership highlights our positive track record with Horix,” said Luca Carlino, Director of Operations at Karen. “It enables us to remain focused on our core helicopter operations and maintenance while relying on a strong partner to manage our spare parts inventory chain. With operating bases in Switzerland and several locations across Europe and Africa, this agreement underscores the efficiency and reliability of our collaboration.”

Horix Aerospace’s Chief Commercial Officer, Marco Taufer, shared his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to support Karen’s growth and to enhance our inventory of helicopter Used Serviceable Materials (USM) by adding the AW139 platform through our Trust Consignment Program. The past year has been exceptional for Horix, with a growing number of consignment agreements showcasing the mutual benefits of our program.”

Looking ahead, Horix is exploring additional opportunities to expand its USM inventory for AW109 and AW139 helicopters through strategic stock purchases and consignment agreements.