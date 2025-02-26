FreeFlight Systems and ASG Announce STC Certification for 5G Tolerant Dual Radar Altimeter System for Boeing 737 Classic

FreeFlight Systems has achieved a significant milestone with the receipt of a Supplement Type Certificate (STC) for its 5G Tolerant RA-6500 Radar Altimeter System. This certification enables the installation of the RA-6500 on the Boeing 737-300/-400/-500 series, marking a critical advancement in aviation safety and operational efficiency. This achievement was made possible through collaboration with ASG and Aeronaves TSM.

The STC validates the RA-6500's capability to operate effectively in environments affected by 5G signals, ensuring accurate altitude measurements above ground level (AGL). This certification not only enhances the operational safety of Boeing 737 Classic operators but also allows for seamless integration with existing legacy radar altimeter displays because of the built-in analog inputs/outs and ARINC 552A.

Mr. Hugo L. Fortes from ASG emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, "The partnership between FreeFlight Systems and Aeronaves TSM has been crucial in bringing this advanced technology to legacy aircraft. This certification enhances operational safety for our Boeing 737 Classic operators while meeting the future standard requirements for 5G mitigation."

The RA-6500 is part of FreeFlight Systems TERRAIN SERIES portfolio of 5G Resistant Radar Altimeters. They are designed to provide reliable performance in challenging conditions, including low visibility and extreme weather. Their advanced features ensure that operators can make informed decisions while navigating complex airspace. "The TERRAIN Series radar altimeters empower pilots to operate with confidence, even in adverse conditions," said Mr. Alejandro Gamez Valencia from Aeronaves TSM. "This system represents a significant advancement in aviation technology with the advanced radar altimeter technology and digital signal processing, ensuring that our airline can navigate the challenges of modern airspace effectively."

The specific STC granted allows for the installation of the Dual RA-6500 Radar Altimeter System, complete with FAA PMA Approved Installation Adapter Racks for plug-and-play installations. This

certification facilitates retrofitting of existing aircraft, providing operators with a swift and efficient upgrade path to 5G-resistant radar altimetry.

Shane LaPlante, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at FreeFlight Systems, highlighted the benefits for various operators: "Existing passenger, cargo, and military customers can quickly upgrade their aircraft with the Dual RA-6500 system to mitigate 5G interference. This swift and efficient upgrade path ensures that all operators can maintain the highest levels of safety and reliability in their operations."

FreeFlight Systems remains committed to advancing next-generation avionics and radar altimeter technology, ensuring that its products meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry. For more information regarding the TERRAIN Series visit our website 5G Tolerant Radar Altimeters - Free Flight Systems.