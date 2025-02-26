Daher is Recognized for Its Commitment to Sustainable Development

Daher’s actions in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance have been recognized by two globally renowned organizations. The Daher Group received a "B" rating from the CDP for its contribution to fighting climate change, as well as the EcoVadis bronze medal for its work in environmental matters, human rights, ethics, and responsible purchasing. These evaluations – combined with the renewal of the Supplier Relations and Responsible Purchasing (RFAR) and the Top Employer France labels for the third consecutive year –highlight Daher’s ambition to implement exemplary ESG practices and deliver tangible results.



The CDP (previously known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) is a nonprofit organization recognized as the global standard for environmental performance ratings. It helps investors identify companies that are leaders in the fight against climate change. In 2023, over 23,000 companies were assessed worldwide by the CDP. Through a detailed questionnaire, the CDP evaluates companies' environmental performance and their commitment to reducing their ecological footprint. The "B" score awarded to Daher underscores the Group's proactive strategy in environmental governance, carbon emissions management, public engagement, industrial collaboration and risk management.



With the EcoVadis bronze medal and a score of 64/100, Daher ranks among the top 20 percent of companies in the sustainability field. EcoVadis, one of the leading agencies evaluating corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance, assesses 21 criteria across four main areas: environment, social and human rights, ethics, and responsible purchasing.



Daher particularly stands out in the area of responsible purchasing, where it earned a score of 70/100 (compared to an industry average of 40/100). This performance is further underscored by the continued renewal of Daher’s RFAR (Supplier Relations and Responsible Purchasing) label in France for the third consecutive year.



The Daher Group also had its Top Employer France certification renewed for the third consecutive year in early 2025, highlighting the excellence of its human resources policies and the quality of the work environment offered to its employees.



“These evaluations and labels reflect Daher’s strong commitment to implementing effective and concrete actions across all ESG areas,” said Julie de Cevins, Chief Sustainable Officer at Daher. “They encourage us to continue our efforts, particularly in decarbonization, with a clear ambition: to become a leader in decarbonization within the aerospace industry. We are working hand in hand with our customers, suppliers, and employees to achieve the ambitious goals we have set.”