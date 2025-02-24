AFI KLM E&M and Air Canada Sign Major 10-Year Contract for Component Support of Boeing 787 Aircraft

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Air Canada have signed a landmark 10-year contract for the Component Support of 58 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. This significant agreement marks the first major Component Support contract between the two airlines and includes the establishment of a new pool stock positioned in Toronto, Canada, to support Air Canada’s expanding operations. Starting with a fleet of 39 aircraft on May 1st, 2024, Air Canada plans to grow its fleet to 58 Boeing 787 Dreamliners by 2029. The contract also encompasses an option for 12 additional 787 aircraft, further underscoring Air Canada’s commitment to fleet modernization and expansion.

A New Milestone in a Longstanding Partnership

With this Component Support contract, the Canadian airline has deepened a long-standing partnership with AFI KLM E&M of more than 15 years. This collaboration has included programs such as the GE90, CFM56, APS5000, and airframe events, demonstrating a robust history of mutual trust and cooperation.

"This groundbreaking agreement with Air Canada is a testament to our shared vision of innovation and excellence in aviation", stated Mathieu Essenberg, Executive Vice President of KLM Engineering & Maintenance. "We are honored to provide robust component support for Air Canada's expanding 787 fleet. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both airlines and sets a new standard for industry partnerships. We look forward to a decade of mutual growth and success."

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, a partnership that signifies our shared, unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction", said Josh Vanderveen, Vice President of Air Canada Maintenance. "The support for our growing 787 fleet will not only enhance our service reliability but also fortify our position as a leader in the aviation industry. This agreement is a strategic milestone in the ongoing modernization of our fleet so we can keep delivering a world-class travel experience to our passengers."