    1. Aircraft

    Safran DSI Secures Contract with Bell Textron to Deliver Flight Testing Solutions and Antennas for U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft

    Feb. 21, 2025
    Safran
    Safran Defense & Space, Inc. (Safran DSI), a world leader in testing and telemetry solutions, has secured an order from Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. Company, to deliver comprehensive onboard and ground flight testing solutions for six aircraft under the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. This marks a significant milestone in the development of next-generation vertical lift capabilities.

     

    Safran DSI will provide a comprehensive end-to-end solution, utilizing cutting-edge technology to ensure precise data acquisition, recording, and analysis for the aircraft.

     

    “FLRAA is a key development in the U.S. Army’s modernization efforts, and we are excited to contribute to this mission with our advanced flight-testing solutions,” said Andrei Gugiu, EVP Aerospace Instrumentation & Mission Systems for Testing & Telemetry. “This contract underscores the dedication and expertise of our team in delivering reliable, mission-critical technologies for the

    U.S. government.”

     

    FLRAA is designed to revolutionize the Army’s vertical lift capabilities. Developed by Bell, FLRAA is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of a helicopter with the speed and range of a twin-turboprop aircraft. The aircraft is expected to serve as a critical element in the Army’s future air mobility strategy.

