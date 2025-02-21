Electra Names Aviation Industry Veteran Donn Yates Vice President of Government Programs

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra), the next generation aerospace company pioneering Direct Aviation, today announced that industry veteran Col. Donn Yates (USAF Ret.) has joined the company as Vice President of Government Programs.

In his new role, Yates will drive Electra's efforts to develop and deliver cutting-edge adaptable capabilities for U.S. Government customers. Yates will spearhead Electra's business development efforts for additional development and procurement contracts focused on addressing the logistics mission for the last tactical leg to enhance the security and competitiveness of America's warfighters.

Electra's Ultra Short aircraft – the EL9 – introduces entirely new logistics capabilities for warfighters including the ability to take off and land quietly in helicopter-sized spaces in austere areas and provide mobile power capabilities while retaining the safety, cost, and range benefits of a fixed-wing aircraft. By using electric blown lift technology, the EL9 also enables air operators to connect places that lack aviation infrastructure; fly into airports with strict noise restrictions; create new opportunities and business models for cargo services; and save passengers significant time and hassle.

"Whether in the cockpit of an F-15 or in the boardroom, Donn is a proven leader that has achieved meaningful results at the highest levels of commercial and military aviation," said B. Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. "His experience and passion to deliver are a perfect fit for Electra as we develop the EL9's next-generation capabilities to solve our warfighters' most pressing logistics needs for the last tactical leg."

"I am excited to join the world-class team at Electra and chart a new course for military aviation through the development of the EL9," said Yates. "This runway independent aircraft has the power to provide transformational capabilities to ensure that people and cargo can reach the most remote, contested corners of the world. I look forward to working with the Electra team and our government customers to realize the EL9's potential to give our warfighters the decisive edge."

Yates joins Electra after a distinguished 30-year career across the aerospace industry, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Air Dominance Business Development and Strategy for Boeing's Defense, Space, and Security Division. Previously, Yates was Chief Operating Officer for Fly Exclusive, where he developed and implemented strategies to increase revenue, efficiency, and profitability for one of the nation's largest private jet charter operators.

Before entering the private sector, Yates served in the military for 25 years as an Air Force fighter pilot and an Army infantryman, retiring with the rank of Colonel. He is a graduate and former instructor of the prestigious U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School and held leadership roles in various high-profile commands. Yates led the Joint Special Operations Aviation Detachment and the largest F-15E fighter wing in the Air Force, which received multiple awards for innovative approaches to achieving their mission.

Yates is a Harvard Kennedy School National Security Fellow and holds advanced degrees in strategy from the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and the Air Command and Staff College.