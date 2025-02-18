AEROCOR Launches In-Aircraft Beechcraft Premier Recurrent Training Program

AEROCOR, a leader in in-aircraft training solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its in-aircraft Beechcraft Premier recurrent training program. Designed to help pilots maintain proficiency and meet recurrency requirements, this program offers expert instruction in the pilot’s own aircraft, providing a real-world training experience tailored to individual operational needs.

“With our new Beechcraft Premier recurrent training program, pilots can now receive high-quality, in-aircraft instruction that enhances both skill and confidence,” said Jens Personius, Manager of Client Services at AEROCOR. “By training in their own aircraft, pilots benefit from scenario-based instruction that directly applies to their mission profiles.”

The program includes comprehensive ground and flight training, covering essential procedures, emergency scenarios, and regulatory requirements, including 61.58 proficiency checks. AEROCOR’s highly experienced instructors provide personalized coaching to ensure pilots meet and exceed industry standards.

AEROCOR’s recurrent training is designed for maximum flexibility, allowing pilots to schedule training sessions at their convenience and preferred location. This approach minimizes downtime with a strong focus on safety and customer experience.

For more information or to schedule your training, contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, [email protected], or visit www.AEROCOR.com.