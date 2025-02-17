Collaboration Unveils Advanced Materials for World’s Largest Vertical Take-Off Airship

Exel Composites, a global leader in pultruded and pull-wound composite solutions, has signed a significant contract with French-Canadian airship manufacturer and operator, FLYING WHALES, to supply approximately 75 kilometers of pull-wound carbon fiber tubes. These tubes will form the first full structure of the LCA60T, the world's largest airship, designed to support cargo transport in remote areas.

The tubes will be manufactured at Exel's Joensuu factory in Finland using aeronautical carbon fiber and epoxy resin, produced through advanced pull-winding technology. This continuous process ensures the tubes meet the required mechanical performance for aerospace applications while enabling high-quality serial production.

Exel and FLYING WHALES first announced an R&D partnership in 2024 to develop and prototype the tubes. While this contract marks the next phase of their collaboration, the value of the agreement has not been disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Exel Composites will undergo a qualification process to ensure the carbon fiber tubes meet the stringent requirements for aeronautical applications. Deliveries are scheduled to begin by Q3 2025.

The LCA60T is a 200-meter-long VTOL airship that uses helium lifting technology to transport up to 60 tons of cargo. With a focus on sustainability, it combines eco-design and lifecycle efficiency to minimize environmental impact and reduce CO2 emissions. Functioning as an airborne crane, the LCA60T will reduce reliance on traditional transport methods and help ease congestion at shipping ports.

"We are thrilled regarding our partnership with FLYING WHALES on this exciting project and to apply our development and pull-winding technology to such an innovative application,” explained Paul Sohlberg, President and CEO of Exel Composites.

“This collaboration with a world leader on a large capacity airship not only showcases our advanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities but also highlights our dedication to meeting the stringent demands of the aerospace industry. We look forward to seeing the LCA60T airship transform cargo transportation.”

"Working with Exel Composites has been a great journey,” began Vincent Guibout, CEO of FLYING WHALES. “Its expertise in pull-winding technology and its ability to meet our rigorous specifications have been crucial in bringing the LCA60T airship to life.

“This airship represents a significant leap forward in developing sustainable cargo transport, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on improving logistics in remote areas. By leveraging strong and light-weight composite materials, we are committed to creating an airship with minimal environmental impact.”

To discover how Exel Composites is shaping the future of sustainable composite solutions, visit www.exelcomposites.com/composite-solutions/composites-in-transportation/ and explore advanced manufacturing capabilities. For more information about FLYING WHALES, please visit: https://fr.flying-whales.com/