C&L Aerospace Announces New Company Promotions

C&L Aerospace announced that three of its employees have been promoted to new positions in line with its continued parts growth.

Brad Vieux has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. Vieux will continue to support the development of new distributorships and repair vendors as well as the development of C&L’s recent Citation Parts Program. “Brad has demonstrated innovative and strong leadership in product development and parts management for both C&L’s business jet and regional airline sectors,” commented Martin Cooper, Senior Vice-President Sales of C&L Aerospace.

Nick Phair was promoted to Director of Sales, Corporate Aircraft Parts. In this new position, Phair will be responsible for the support of large fleet operators, OEMs, and European operators. “Nick has been instrumental in leading the sales growth of our Bizjet Sales Groups and the expansion of additional Sales Teams,” said Cooper.

Kristina Snow has been promoted to Director of Business Development. In her new role, Snow will be working with all C&L Sales Teams in new customer development and product line market penetration. “Kristina has achieved significant growth in C&L’s customer base in both corporate and regional markets through her leadership in C&L’s trading parts sales businesses,” Cooper said.

As a result of these promotions, C&L has positioned itself for continued expansion of its product line offerings, customer base, and market penetration through its worldwide parts support network.