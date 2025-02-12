Final Gulfstream G650 Completes Production

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced the final Gulfstream G650 has officially completed production. This aircraft will move to the next phase of the completions process at Gulfstream’s Appleton, Wisconsin, facility before making its official delivery to a customer later this year.

“Since their inception, the G650 and G650ER have become the industry standard that all others have followed, recently surpassing a staggering 1 million flight hours,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “Beyond the program’s innumerable accolades and 125+ world speed records, innovations introduced with the form, fit and precision manufacturing process of the G650 laid the groundwork for today’s next-generation Gulfstream fleet.”

Gulfstream was awarded the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy in 2014 for the development of the G650 business jet family, which ushered in a new era of performance, safety and efficiency advancements in business aviation. The aircraft family has achieved numerous record-breaking feats, such as a 2015 world circumnavigation accomplished with just one stop; completing the farthest fastest business jet flight in history when the G650ER flew from Singapore to Tucson, Arizona, in 2019; as well as serving as the aircraft of choice in the 2019 “One More Orbit” mission, recognized by the Guinness World Records for achieving the fastest-ever circumnavigation of Earth around both the north and south poles.

“While this will be the final G650 produced, the fleet’s high utilization and dispatch reliability mean these aircraft will serve customers for decades to come. As with any Gulfstream aircraft completing production, our Customer Support and program management teams will continue to research, develop and deploy advanced technologies and upgrades for retrofit, such as Honeywell Primus Epic Block 3, announced last July, and Starlink high-speed internet, announced in October,” Burns said.

The legendary aircraft family continues to play an active role in Gulfstream’s flight and sustainability testing initiatives. Featuring Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, the aircraft served as the pioneering platform for the industry’s first flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in 2022.

The all-new, ultralong-range Gulfstream G800 was designed to succeed the iconic G650 family, delivering increased performance, efficiency and cabin comfort. With an impressive combination of range and speed, the G800 can fly 8,000 nautical miles/14,816 kilometers at Mach 0.85 and 7,000 nm/12,964 km at Mach 0.90 and is equipped with Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and Gulfstream’s advanced high-speed wing and winglet. The aircraft also features the award-winning Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck and Gulfstream’s new Combined Vision System (CVS) to increase pilot situational awareness. Designed to seat up to 19 passengers, the G800 offers up to four living areas or three living areas with a crew compartment. Certification by the Federal Aviation Administration is anticipated in the first half of 2025.