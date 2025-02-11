ideaForge Unveils Next-Generation Future-Proof UAVs at Aero India 2025

ideaForge Technology Limited, a global leader in drone technology, unveiled its latest range of advanced UAV platforms and solutions including NETRA 5, SWITCH V2, Tactical UAV (Concept) and Logistics UAV (Concept) today at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. As one of the premier aerospace and defense exhibitions in the country, Aero India serves as the perfect stage to showcase groundbreaking aerial innovations that push the boundaries of defense technology.

This unveiling marks a significant milestone in ideaForge's ongoing commitment to delivering indigenously developed solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reliability for defense forces and industries without compromising on the equipment security. With this new lineup, ideaForge demonstrates its role in strengthening India’s defense and industrial capabilities, addressing critical operational challenges, and ensuring high performance across a wide range of demanding missions. The new range of UAVs reinforces ideaForge’s mission to push the boundaries of drone technology, meeting the evolving needs of surveillance, logistics, and tactical operations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ankit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge Technology Limited, said, “At ideaForge, we innovate with purpose, creating UAVs that address the unique challenges faced by defense forces and industries. Our latest lineup—NETRA 5, SWITCH V2, Tactical UAV, and Logistics UAV —embodies our commitment to enhancing national security, operational efficiency, and industrial capability. These state-of-the-art UAV platforms are designed fully in India, equipped with cutting-edge secure and EW resistant measures and backed by a clean supply chain, redefining the meaning of equipment and mission security. At Aero India 2025, we are proud to showcase our solutions designed to FutureProof the Force helping them leverage uncrewed, uncompromised, and unstoppable aerial platforms. Our innovations align with this year’s theme, 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,' reinforcing our mission to equip defense operations with resilient, secure and indigenously developed capabilities.”

Leading the new product lineup, NETRA 5 is a compact, high-performance UAV designed for real-time intelligence gathering and surveillance. Built to handle complex missions, it leverages AI capabilities to ensure it is ready for future technologies, and mission-critical autonomy. Whether deployed for border surveillance, disaster response, or high-pressure military operations, NETRA 5 delivers unmatched resilience and adaptability. With an ability to operate in GNSS-denied environments, it is designed and engineered to carry out successful missions in contested environments, using frequency hopping to withstand electronic warfare.

The next-gen SWITCH V2 boasts an overall 25% improvement on the SWITCH V1, that has built an enviable reputation for itself amongst military and civil users. Furthermore, it is designed for enhanced multi-role capability sporting versatile payload options with a focus on military mapping.This versatile hybrid UAV seamlessly transitions from vertical takeoff to fixed-wing flight, making it ideal for high-altitude, long-range missions. SWITCH V2 excels in deep ISR and surveillance deployed in challenging environments, delivering seamless operations even in rugged terrains. It is optimized for wide-area surveillance, military mapping, and high-resolution 3D change detection. With enhanced wind resistance, fail-safe features, SWITCH V2 ensures safe, reliable, and effective mission execution making it a critical asset for modern defense and surveillance operations. Its predecessor, SWITCH UAV recently earned the prestigious "Fit for Indian Military Use" certification from DGQA.

The Tactical UAV (Concept) is a next-generation solution designed as a force multiplier for armed forces, internal security units, and first responders. With an endurance of up to 6 hours and an 80 km operational range, it provides real-time intelligence in high-risk, low-visibility environments. What makes the Tactical UAV unique is its ability to combine the power of larger UAVs with the agility of a compact system, making it invaluable for reconnaissance, border security, search-and-rescue, and disaster response missions. It features capabilities for anti-jamming communication, AI-enabled detections, GNSS-denied navigation, and swarming capabilities for multi-drone tactical missions.

The Logistics UAV (Concept), is an autonomous fixed wing - VTOL UAV, designed to solve the challenges of logistics in the most extreme terrains. It can take-off from small land patches at altitudes of 6,500m, providing easy access in tough environments. With configurable range-payload combinations (100kg to 100km, or 200kg to 50km, etc.), it can execute multiple missions such as medical evacuation, cargo transport, tactical human transport, and precision cargo drop. With autonomous operations, quick turnaround time and modular structure, it redefines versatile, dependable, and mission adaptable performance.

Collectively, these UAVs represent a significant leap forward in drone innovation, offering unmatched reliability and versatility for defense and industrial applications. Designed with indigenous expertise, they align with India’s vision of technological self-reliance and reinforces the country’s leadership in advancing defense and industrial capabilities. In conjunction with the launch of state-of-the-art UAVs, ideaForge introduces two exclusive programs designed to empower forward-thinking organizations: the Early Access Program (EAP) and the Co-Innovate Access Program (CAP). The EAP offers select partners early access to the NETRA 5, before it would be available to the broader market. This program provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with ideaForge’s advisory board, test new features across diverse use cases, and contribute to the rollout strategy. Participants will also receive specialized training, dedicated support, and enjoy special incentives and discounts on upcoming products. The CAP enables organizations to co-create innovative aerial solutions customized to applications such as medevac, mapping, high-altitude logistics, marine operations, and refrigerated cargo. Featuring the Logistics UAV and Tactical drone, this program allows organizations to develop technologies aligned with their mission needs and push the boundaries of UAV capabilities. Both programs are ideal for mission-driven leaders, tech pioneers, and innovators eager to shape the future of drone technology, stay ahead of the competition, and drive groundbreaking innovation.

For more information on Aero India, please refer: https://ideaforgetech.com/aero-india/aero-india-2025