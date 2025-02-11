Iberia Maintenance Overhauled more than 200 Engines, 180 Aircraft and 28,000 Components in 2024

Iberia Maintenance ended 2024 with positive results in its main businesses (Engines, Heavy Maintenance and Components), consolidating its position as an aeronautical maintenance benchmark in southern Europe.

More engines overhauled than in 2023

During 2024, Iberia Maintenance has certified 205 engines, 15% more than in the previous year, when the figure stood at 177. As a novelty, since last year, the Spanish company is already at full operational capacity performing overhauls and repairs of Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines. In this way, Iberia Maintenance serves both legacy engines, such as the CFM56, the V2500 and the RB211-535, as well as the new GTF™, offering a 360º service to its customers.

For its part, more than 180 Heavy Maintenance overhauls were performed in 2024, maintaining similar levels to the previous year, demonstrating customers' confidence in Iberia Maintenance's experience and know-how.

In addition, 28,000 aircraft components were overhauled and/or repaired, in line with the figures recorded the previous year. In addition, this division added 40 new families of component capabilities. They join the more than 4400 that the Spanish company already has, covering different technologies within the workshops for tyres, hydraulics, Nacelles, IDGs, electricity, salvage and engine accessories. One of the latest to join the list is the maintenance of the wheels and brakes of the A321XLR, the aircraft that Iberia has incorporated into its fleet in November 2024 and of which it is the world launcher.

New Iberia Maintenance customers

The growth of all Iberia Maintenance businesses was driven by the achievement of nearly 30 new contracts and the addition of 12 new customers to its portfolio. Of these, nearly 90% are customers outside the IAG group. These figures demonstrate the strength and reputation of Iberia Maintenance's business internationally as a reference partner for MRO services. At the same time as the customer portfolio has grown, Iberia Maintenance's human resources have also increased. In 2024, 200 people started their careers in the company, focusing on specialised profiles that contribute to strengthening its technical and operational capabilities. This increase in personnel reflects the company's commitment to creating quality employment in the aeronautical sector. In total, Iberia Maintenance has a workforce of 2,200 people.

“2024 has been a year of great challenges for Iberia Maintenance, marked by the achievement of several milestones that reinforce our position as a centre of reference in southern Europe. We have achieved good production figures in our businesses and we have expanded our customer portfolio, which demonstrates the trust placed in us by the main players in the industry. In addition, we have made a firm commitment to the development of our human team, increasing our workforce and offering training options to increase the professional career of our employees, because we believe that talent and specialisation are key to face the challenges of the future”, says Enrique Robledo, director of Iberia Maintenance.

Furthermore, in 2024, the Iberia Maintenance Training Centre celebrated its 20th anniversary as an EASA 147 centre approved by the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA). This authorises it to provide type training to those professionals with an Aircraft Maintenance Licence in the categories of Mechanics or Avionics, which allows new type ratings (fleet-engine) to be included in the licence. The training centre employs more than 50 instructors, support staff and content developers. In 2024, more than 218,000 student hours of training were delivered in the different modalities, an increase of 45% compared to 2023.

Sustainability, a strategic pillar in 2024

During 2024, Iberia Maintenance has reinforced its commitment to sustainability through pioneering initiatives that position the company as a leader in the sector.

In collaboration with Moeve, it has started using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in its engine test bench, becoming one of the first companies to integrate this technology to reduce CO₂ emissions during testing. Thanks to this initiative, Iberia Maintenance has reduced more than 131 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In addition, at its La Muñoza facilities, together with Getting Greener, the company has installed electricity self-consumption plants that save 2.63 million kWh per year.

With this balance, Iberia Maintenance reaffirms its commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and innovation, fundamental pillars of its strategy, and focuses on the new challenges and opportunities that will mark the sector in 2025.