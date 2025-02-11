Avia Solutions Group Launches Global Services in Manila

Dublin-based Avia Solutions Group (ASG), the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, led by Gediminas Ziemelis, officially launched its Global Services Philippines centre in Manila, the Philippines.

The new Avia Solutions Group Global Services Philippines will primarily focus on supporting the technical and flight operations of Avia Solutions Group airlines and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) organizations. It will also contribute to corporate services, including IT, payroll, finance, and other administrative functions across the Group’s subsidiaries.

“The Group chose the Philippines for several key reasons, including its deep and highly skilled talent pool and strategic location. South-East Asia has the world’s fastest-growing air travel market, with Boeing forecasting 8% annual traffic growth over the next 20 years. Therefore, it is one of the regions where the Group sees the greatest expansion potential, including plans to secure its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in the Philippines,” says Jonas Janukenas, CEO of Avia Solutions Group.

Newly established Avia Solutions Group Global Services Philippines has appointed Fernando Bernardo Beluan as the CEO of the centre. With over 15 years of global experience, he will oversee centre operations and lead the team, drawing his in-depth industry knowledge.

“The new centre is expected to create numerous opportunities for Filipino professionals, with many talented individuals in the Philippines who can work in technical support, IT, and finance. This opening of the service centre highlights Avia Solutions Group’s confidence in the capabilities of the local team and their contribution to global operations,” comments Fernando Bernardo Beluan, CEO of Avia Solutions Group Global Services Philippines.

The Group’s Global Services Philippines is based in Marajo Tower, Bonifacio Global City (BGC). This central business district and major financial hub, located in Taguig City, Metro Manila, is a prime location to establish a global base. Major international companies have set up their support centres in this area.

“We are dedicated to creating quality jobs and building a strong reputation as an employer in the Metro Manila area. Our new office is in Marajo Tower in Bonifacio Global City, a prime business district area, that offers future employees a dynamic work environment surrounded by vibrant urban spaces and convenient transportation options,” says Fernando Bernardo Beluan.

Future employees will find themselves in a well-designed urban environment with high-rise buildings and pedestrian-friendly streets. BGC has lush parks and open spaces including Track 30th Park, ideal for runners and those with an active lifestyle. The office building is strategically located near two stations of the BGC Bus Route, which connects to the major freeway, called EDSA, providing access to both bus and train stations.

The launch of Global Services Philippines marks a significant step in Avia Solutions Group’s global expansion. It underscores the Group’s strategic vision to optimise operational efficiency and highlights the importance of the Philippines as a key partner in delivering world-class aviation services and solutions.