Embraer and Airlink Sign Contract for Collaborative Inventory Planning

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ / B3: EMBR3), a global aerospace industry leader, and Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier airline, today inked a spare parts inventory support agreement covering the carrier’s all-Embraer fleet of 68 aircraft.

The agreement will see Airlink become the first African customer for the customized Embraer Collaborative Inventory Planning (ECIP) management system, which will optimize its inventory levels and reduce its operational costs for its fleet of ERJ and E-Jets. Airlink has been an Embraer aircraft operator and customer since 2001 with its fleet operating flights throughout Southern and East Africa, to Madagascar as well as to St Helena and Ascension islands in the South Atlantic.

“The longstanding relationship between Embraer and Airlink has matured over time through mutual understanding and close collaboration. Today Airlink is proudly the largest operator of Embraer Regional Jet airliners on the continent, and we have clear objectives of expanding and densifying our footprint, which will require additional capacity and more aircraft. Impeccable product support is an imperative to continuously deliver safe and reliable service excellence, which is an Airlink mantra. We are ‘joined at the hip’ with Embraer, and this ECIP speaks volumes to mutual commitment to optimizing the operational and economic performance of our fleet,” said Rodger Foster, Airlink Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

“Embraer has a long-term relationship with Airlink, which is one of our main customers worldwide. This deal shows the airline’s trust in our support. We will work even harder to help Airlink gain efficiency and reduce inventory costs in all operations through ECIP, a program that offers the best-in-class performance customized to each inventory, while providing access to Embraer’s global logistics network,” says Carlos Naufel, President and CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

ECIP offers several advantages to customers. First, most of the inventory investment is done by Embraer, reducing substantially the investment usually carried out by airlines. Also, fixed yearly pricing for each part allows customers to balance costs more precisely at guaranteed performance levels by Embraer Services & Support. The operation is data-driven, with a weekly ordering recommendation based on customer usage and stock level data that is created utilizing advanced software and Embraer Planning experience shared collaboratively. Finally, all airlines participating in ECIP can count on Embraer’s materials management expertise and a global logistics network with best-in-class performance.