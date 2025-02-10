TIM Aerospace DWC MRO Selects EmpowerMX from IFS to Enhance Operational Efficiency

TIM Aerospace DWC MRO, an innovative independent Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in widebody aircraft, has announced a strategic partnership with EmpowerMX from IFS to optimize its operations. This collaboration is set to play a pivotal role in maximizing operational efficiency and ensuring robust returns as TIM Aerospace prepares for its official launch in Q3 2025.



EmpowerMX from IFS is a premier asset and service management software solution specifically designed for independent third-party MROs, and aligns with TIM Aerospace’s vision of operational excellence. The rollout is scheduled for Q1 and Q2 of 2025, positioning the TIM Aerospace team to leverage their extensive expertise in implementing proven MRO best practices.

By adopting cloud-based, digital, and paperless technology, TIM Aerospace will transform its maintenance operations, reinforcing long-term business efficiency and sustainability. This strategic move underscores TIM Aerospace's commitment to becoming a world-class center of excellence in the third-party MRO sector.



As TIM Aerospace DWC MRO gears up for its launch, this partnership marks a significant step towards setting new standards in the MRO industry, ensuring exceptional service and performance for its clients.



Adam Voss, CEO at TIM Aerospace commented: “This partnership with EmpowerMX from IFS exemplifies our dedication to leveraging innovative tools that enhance service delivery and operational performance.” He continued: “We are excited about the transformative potential this collaboration holds for our future operations.”



Dinakara Nagalla, Head of EmpowerMX from IFS commented: “Partnering with TIM Aerospace DWC MRO represents an exciting opportunity to continue to redefine and lead the way in paperless maintenance operations in the aviation sector. Our now AI-enhanced EmpowerMX from IFS solution is designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation, ensuring that TIM Aerospace can deliver exceptional service and reliability from day one.”

