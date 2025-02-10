Satys Group Announces the Opening of a State-of-the-Art Aircraft Painting Hangar at Dubai World Central Airport

Satys, a leading French industrial and international group, is proud to announce the opening of a new state-of-the-art aircraft painting hangar at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport. This cutting-edge facility underscores Satys’ unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the aerospace sector.

Founded in 1986 in Biagnac, France, under the name STTS, Satys operates in 12 countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, with a total of 50 sites worldwide. The group is renowned for its expertise in aircraft painting, sealing, and manufacturing interiors for both the aerospace and rail sectors. With a global workforce of over 2,500 employees, Satys continues to lead the industry, boasting numerous certifications and maintaining a strong focus on quality, safety, and operational excellence.

The new hangar at DWC Airport features the following key attributes:

Painting Capability: Business Jets VIP finishing and commercial aircraft painting (up to A321/B737)

Hangar Size: 2400 sq.m

Workforce: Approximately 30 skilled workers

Entry into Service: Q2 2025

This new facility also represents a pivotal moment in Satys’ global strategic expansion in North America, the Middle East, and Asia. Dubai is an essential part of this growth, as Satys aims to be a pioneer in this market, bringing high-quality painting capabilities for both VIP and commercial aircraft, underpinned by innovative solutions and the highest industry standards.

Satys also expresses its gratitude to the Dubai South Support team for their collaboration, which was instrumental in making this project a reality. Their support and dedication have been critical in enabling the success of this expansion.

In addition, Satys signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Execujet, further enhancing its market position and expanding its collaborative efforts within the aerospace sector.

Quote from Christophe Cador, CEO of Satys Group:

“We are excited to open our new hangar at DWC Airport, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion. This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to deliver faster, high-quality services for both VIP and commercial aircraft. Dubai's strategic location is key to our growth in the Middle East and Asia, and we’re proud to be a trailblazer in bringing innovative aircraft painting solutions to the region.”