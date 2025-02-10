Embraer's E-Freighter Earns Triple Certification

Embraer’s E-Freighter, the E190F, is fully certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and is therefore certified for global operations. Full certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) was achieved in 2024.

The E-Freighter made its first flight in April 2024 and its first public appearance at the Farnborough Airshow in July 2024. The E190F program began in May 2022 to fill a gap in the air cargo market and to replace older, less efficient models. The E-Freighter meets the changing demands of e-commerce and modern trade, which require rapid deliveries and decentralized operations, driving the demand for faster delivery of shipments to regional markets.

“EASA certification is a key milestone in our passenger-to-freighter conversion program. This is an exciting market, and we have developed the perfect aircraft to fill the gap, meeting the demand globally for faster deliveries, not just to metro areas, but all regions. The E-Jets are a global success with a large footprint worldwide, we are now ready to offer the highest standard of freighter solution to customers globally”, said Martyn Holmes, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

E-Jets converted to freighters will have over 40% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than larger narrowbodies. If combining capacity under the floor and main deck, the maximum structural payload is 13,500 kg for the E190F.