Air Charter Service Opens First Office in Italy

Leading aircraft charter specialist, Air Charter Service, has opened its 35th office, and first in Italy, in the city of Milan.



Andy Summers, ACS’s Regional Director – Europe, commented: “We have been looking to have an office here in Italy for a number of years, and feel that now is the right time for this investment. We have been dealing with many Italian clients through our other European offices since the early days of ACS, but we want to now focus on our service to those customers and further cement our relationships with local airlines with an office in the country.”



The new Milan office will be headed up by the experienced Leonardo D’Alessandro. Summers continued: “Leonardo joined us 10 years ago, in February 2015, starting out in our London headquarters, before moving to our Geneva office in 2018. From there he has been focussing on predominantly Italian clients, with the end goal always being to open an Italian office.”



D’Alessandro added: “I’m thrilled to be opening this office in Milan, it has been in the pipeline for a while now and it’s great to get the team together here and to get started. The Italian economy is the eighth largest in the world, so the potential here is huge for both our passenger and cargo divisions.”



The office opened on 3rd February.



