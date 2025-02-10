Hartzell Propeller Offers $1,000 Discount On Composite Top Props to AOPA Members

Hartzell Propeller is launching a new promotion for all of calendar year 2025, offering a $1,000 discount on any new carbon fiber composite propeller through its Top Prop STC program. This special offer is available to verified members of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

To qualify for the $1,000 discount, AOPA members must confirm their active membership via an online process. Additionally, the composite Top Prop must be purchased directly from Hartzell Propeller.

“We’re thrilled to provide AOPA members with this opportunity to enhance their aircraft through our high performance composite propellers,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “And to make the deal even sweeter, we encourage members to inquire about possible Top Prop trade-in options.”

AOPA President Darren Pleasance expressed his appreciation: “AOPA shares Hartzell Propeller’s dedication to aviation excellence, and we’re grateful for this exclusive discount for our members. We also appreciate Hartzell’s support of our 1958 Cessna 182 Skylane Sweepstakes by donating a new Legend Super Scimitar propeller.”

Hartzell’s Top Prop program features state-of-the-art carbon fiber composite propellers compatible with a wide range of aircraft. Hartzell has secured 21 Top Prop STC approvals for composite propellers including:

· Carbon Voyager for a majority of the Cessna fleet

· Talon for high performance aerobatics

· 5-blade turboprop applications for Kodiak, Pilatus and TBM

Hatzell Propeller is planning even more Top Prop STCs in 2025.

Upgrading to a Hartzell composite propeller is one of the smartest investments an aircraft owner can make. The Top Prop STC Conversion program streamlines the process, enabling aircraft owners to upgrade to innovative designs with features such as scimitar blades, blended airfoils, and durable structural composite materials.

Key benefits of a composite Top Prop upgrade include:

· Industry-leading warranty through first overhaul

· Shorter take-off distances

· Reduced noise levels

· Improved ground clearance

· Enhanced tip erosion resistance

· Reduced weight

· Faster climb rates

· Increased cruise speeds

· Smoother overall operation