FL Technics Expands Operations in the UAE with New Line Maintenance Station at DWC

FL Technics, a leading Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions provider in the aviation industry, is set to further expand its operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a new Line Maintenance Station at Dubai World Central (DWC)/Al Maktoum International Airport. This move solidifies the position of FL Technics LLC (UAE) as a trustworthy leader in aviation maintenance solutions in the Middle East. A growing number of airlines and freighter operations are transitioning from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to DWC. FL Technics has therefore strategically decided to open a new line maintenance station in DWC to support the growing demand for MRO services. According to the Dubai Government, the airport plans to ultimately increase its cargo capacity to 12 million tons per year within the next decade. “All freighters have been relocated from DXB to DWC due to the predominance of cargo traffic. In response, FL Technics is strategically positioning itself in the area to provide the necessary technical support to airlines. This expansion of operations represents a significant opportunity for us to serve a more extensive clientele within the UAE. FL Technics is ready to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by the UAE’s evolving aviation industry,” notes Arif Alameri, FL Technics LLC Managing Director. In addition to maintaining the fleet for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, FL Technics LLC has signed a contract with another UAE-based airline for services at AUH and DWC, supporting its fleet and providing a range of maintenance services. FL Technics LLC’s current capabilities across UAE include maintenance for Boeing B737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft. The new line maintenance station at DWC is a part of FL Technics’ already existing operations in DXB and AUH. The company is working closely with airlines operating in DWC to increase partnerships in the region. FL Technics is part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest group of companies providing ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) services that owns a fleet of 221 aircraft. The Group is formed of more than 250 companies and employs 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals.