Bombardier Announces New Paint Facility at its London Biggin Hill Service Centre Site

Bombardier announced today the enhancement of its London Biggin Hill Service Centre site with a new paint facility adjacent to the service centre building, ensuring that its dynamic location at the London Biggin Hill Airport provides a complete service and support option for its customers. With an opening currently planned in the second half of 2026, the planned facility of approximately 51,000 sq. ft. will ensure Bombardier’s customers have a top-tier option for all their paint needs.

Bombardier’s new two-bay paint facility is expected to employ more than 50 skilled paint technicians. The new paint facility will be the perfect complement to the close to 250,000 sq. ft. service facility, which is fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications and avionics installations for Bombardier Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft.

“The addition of the new paint facility at the London Biggin Hill Service Centre is the latest example of how we continue to expand our service offerings for our customers in order to keep their aircraft in the air – and looking good as well,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Service & Strategy. “This expansion perfectly aligns with our objective to ensure customers consistently receive an outstanding customer experience throughout our service centre network, ensuring that their aircraft are always at the ready for important missions.”

Inaugurated in 2017 and significantly expanded in 2022 to nearly 250,000 sq. ft., the London Biggin Hill Service Centre is a shining example of how Bombardier continues to enhance the accessibility of its OEM expertise for customers worldwide, redefining its position as a leader in service and support capabilities.

The new paint facility further builds on Bombardier’s services and support commitment to customers in the region. For example, in 2024, Bombardier and F/LIST announced the opening of a contemporary 700-sq. ft. material lounge at Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill service facility. The new material lounge provides customers with access to the largest, most comprehensive portfolio of interior materials housed at one of its international service centres.

Bombardier also announced last year the addition of more than 3,000 solar panels on the roof of the service centre and a new line maintenance station at the nearby Farnborough Airport providing light scheduled and unscheduled maintenance as well as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support.