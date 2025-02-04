Liebherr at Aero India 2025

As a long-standing partner of the Indian aviation industry, Liebherr-Aerospace will be presenting solutions for flight control, environmental control and thermal management systems as well as landing gears at Aero India 2025 from February 10 to 14 in Hall J at Stand J5.6. In addition, the OEM will showcase its wide range of customer service solutions, which include full life cycle support.

Bengaluru (India), February 2025 – Liebherr-Aerospace will present various solutions for the aviation industry at Aero India from February 10 to 14, 2025 in Bengaluru (India) in hall J at booth no. J5.6. Customers, partners and interested visitors are welcome to discover cutting-edge technologies and discuss with the Liebherr Team the aviation industry’s challenges and trends.

Highlights will be Liebherr's advanced technologies for cabin comfort as well as for primary and secondary flight control applications. The company presents also its wide range of customer service solutions including full lifecycle support.

The Indian market is of great importance to Liebherr, and the OEM is continuously expanding its footprint on a long term-basis. Liebherr-Aerospace products are already flying every day in India, operated by airline customers, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard. The units are maintained locally or within the Liebherr service center network.

“Liebherr is committed to enlarge on a long-term basis its footprint through Make in India,“ said Awibhawan Dhakharia, Head of the Liebherr-Aerospace Branch in Bangalore. “This includes engineering support, assembly, testing as well as customer service. In addition, we are continuing to intensify the relationship with our Indian supply base.”