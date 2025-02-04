Gulfstream Appoints Tim Waterman Chief Financial Officer

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced it has appointed Tim Waterman as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective February 1. This appointment follows the January 10 announcement of Josh Thompson as president of General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (OTS). Waterman will report to Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream, and serve as a member of the Gulfstream senior leadership team.

Waterman joins Gulfstream with 27 years of experience at General Dynamics where he most recently served as director of financial planning and analysis. In this role, Waterman developed the operating plan and forecasting updates for the senior leadership team. Prior to this, Waterman served in various positions across the business including General Dynamics Electric Boat, General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems and General Dynamics Missions Systems.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience from across the General Dynamics organization and has been an influential member of the company for nearly three decades,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We look forward to having his expertise and guidance as a member of the Gulfstream leadership team.”

Thompson joins General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems as president, following five years as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Gulfstream and nearly 25 years with General Dynamics.

“Josh has been a tremendous asset to our business since joining Gulfstream in 2020. He is a highly respected leader with an acute business acumen and we wish him much continued success at OTS,” added Burns.

Waterman earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bentley University and a Master of Business Administration from the George Washington University.