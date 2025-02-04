SmartJets Announces Sale of Dassault Falcon 2000 in Record Time

SmartJets, a leading turnkey business aircraft dealer-broker, today announced the sale of a Dassault Falcon 2000 in just 27 days, including pre-purchase inspection (PPI). The buyer was represented by Talon Air of Farmingdale, NY. This sale represents one of the most rapid transactions in SmartJets’ history.

SmartJets attributes its ability to transact quickly to several factors. First, SmartJets has a full-time Director of Maintenance (DOM). An experienced DOM can best represent a seller by pre-empting and correcting potential issues that could otherwise delay the close. Second, SmartJets has the infrastructure – 30,000 square-feet of hangar space and additional facilities – allowing PPIs to be conducted on-site, which is significantly more efficient than using a third-party facility. And third, known as a “fly-away state”, Florida offers a friendly business and regulatory environment that greatly simplifies transactions.

“We are proud to be able to serve our clients with such efficiency,” says Ben Shirazi, President, SmartJets and President, VIP Completions. “Completing a transaction, with PPI, in under 30 days is quite exceptional. Also, we were able to close this transaction before year-end 2024 and secure optimal bonus depreciation terms. Rapid transaction times suggest a healthy market and we are very optimistic about 2025. We invite interested parties to contact us about their private aircraft sales, acquisitions and related needs.”