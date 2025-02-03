Fargo Jet Center Enhances Pilatus PC-12 with Avionics & Performance Upgrades

Fargo Jet Center (FJC) is proud to announce the successful completion of an advanced avionics and performance upgrade for a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. This project highlights FJC’s expertise in delivering comprehensive enhancements that improve the operational efficiency, reliability, and overall performance of this iconic turboprop model.

The most recent upgrade included the installation of a cutting-edge Garmin avionics suite, complementing previously installed Finnoff Aviation upgrades: a 7-Blade Propeller, PT6A-67P engine, and advanced Dual Concorde Battery System - all completed by FJC’s maintenance team. Together, these advancements maximize the PC-12’s performance, versatility, and in-flight comfort.

Garmin Avionics Upgrade

The Garmin avionics suite enhances situational awareness and streamlines cockpit operations, equipping pilots with real-time connectivity and advanced automation for a more efficient and intuitive flight experience. Key installations included:

Dual G600TXi Systems with 10.6” displays, GAD-43e Adapter, GCU-485 Control Panel, and GI-275 Standby Indicator

Dual GTN-750 WAAS GPS/Nav/Com Transceivers (existing), were paired with a GMA-350c Audio Panel and Flight Stream 510 for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

G600TXi Engine Indicating System (EIS) with a dedicated 7” display for advanced engine monitoring

GSR 56 Iridium Satcom Transceiver, providing Garmin Connext Satellite Services for global voice, text, position reporting, and weather updates

3-Axis GFC600 Digital Autopilot with pitch trim for precision control

Dual GTX ADS-B Compliant Transponders, ensuring compliance with modern airspace requirements while providing ADS-B IN traffic and weather information for increased safety

“Our goal is to unlock the full potential of the PC-12,” said Drew Stiles, Avionics Lead Technician. “This upgrade transforms the flight deck with more advanced yet user-friendly avionics, giving operators the tools and confidence to excel on every flight.”

Finnoff Aviation Upgrades

In addition to the avionics upgrade, FJC installed key Finnoff Aviation performance products, including the:

7-Blade Propeller & PT6A-67P Engine Upgrade for improved climb performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced cabin noise

Dual Concorde Battery System for increased reliability, smoother power delivery, and improved cold-weather starts

“These Finnoff upgrades elevate the PC-12 in both performance and passenger comfort,” said Mike Clancy, VP of Technical Operations. “Combining that with the avionics enhancements provides operators with a high-performing, mission-ready aircraft.”

Fargo Jet Center: Your PC-12 Upgrade Partner

All work was completed in FJC’s state-of-the-art facility, ensuring seamless installations and rigorous system testing, including in-hangar validation and testing of the Iridium Satcom system. As an authorized Pilatus PC-12 Satellite Service Center and trusted Garmin dealer, FJC delivers turnkey solutions designed to reduce downtime and align with operator needs.

Upgrade slots for 2025 are now available. Learn more about Fargo Jet Center’s PC-12 capabilities at www.fargojet.com/pilatus-service. To inquire about openings, email [email protected] or call (701) 235-3600.