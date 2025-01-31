Yingling Aviation Introduces Cutting-Edge Starlink Connectivity for Challenger 600-Series Aircraft

Yingling Aviation is excited to announce the launch of its newest service capability - the installation of Starlink's high-speed in-flight connectivity for Challenger 600-series aircraft, delivering unmatched speeds of 220+ Mbps in the cabin during flight. This revolutionary technology provides connectivity comparable to home internet service, offering a seamless and connected experience at 40,000 feet.

Unlike standard in-flight connectivity solutions available today, this cutting-edge system allows passengers to enjoy superior browsing, streaming, and communication capabilities, meeting the growing demands of modern travelers and business professionals.

"We are thrilled to bring this game-changing connectivity to our customers, whether as a stand-alone event or coupled with our Bombardier MRO capabilities," said Josh Peterson, Avionics Regional/Technical Sales Manager at Yingling Aviation. "With speeds of 220+ Mbps, passengers can now enjoy connectivity and low latency similar to what they experience at home - whether for business or entertainment."

Now Taking Orders – Slots Available Starting in March!

Yingling Aviation is now accepting orders for installations, with slot availability beginning in mid-March. Due to equipment lead times, early planning is essential. Demand is expected to be high, so customers are encouraged to reserve their slots soon to take advantage of this innovative technology upgrade.

Having successfully completed Starlink on Bombardier Global XRS aircraft, Yingling Aviation is now expanding its capabilities to include the Challenger 600-series.

"Our team is ready to meet your connectivity needs and ensure your aircraft is equipped with the best in-flight internet experience available." added Jason Cohen, VP of Sales.

For more information or to secure an installation slot, please contact Josh Peterson at (316) 648-0826, [email protected] or visit www.yinglingaviation.com.