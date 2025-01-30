Goodyear to Celebrate 100 Years of Airship Flying at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025

Goodyear will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its famed airships by bringing two of them to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in 2025. The 72nd Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention is July 21-27 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

The appearance of two airships marks a unique occurrence in the more than 50 years that Goodyear has brought its blimps and airships to Oshkosh.

“There is no aviation event more ‘blimp-worthy’ than EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and to have two of Goodyear’s airships over the grounds will make this year unforgettable,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. “We have seen the excitement that Goodyear’s presence at Oshkosh has created throughout the years, whether it is flying during the air shows or even parked as a memorable photo opportunity on the grounds.”

Current plans are for the airships to participate in flying activities during the week, in both the afternoon and night air shows. When not flying, at least one of them is scheduled to be parked near the EAA Aviation Museum during the duration of its stay. Exact schedules will be released when they are finalized.

“Goodyear Blimps have been a symbol of aviation innovation and adventure for a century,” said Michael Dougherty, chief pilot, Goodyear Airship Operations. “We can’t think of a better place than EAA AirVenture Oshkosh to celebrate our 100-year milestone with aviation enthusiasts from around the world.”

Although Goodyear’s aviation efforts began in 1910 with the creation of its aeronautics department, the first branded airship flights in 1925 marked the start of a legendary icon. The first blimp with a lighted sign came in 1930, while the initial aerial broadcast flights over the Rose Bowl began in 1955. The Goodyear airships moved into their most recent era beginning in 2011 with the debut of the semi-rigid Zeppelin NT (New Technology) airships that are used today.

Goodyear’s airship participation at Oshkosh began in 1971 when America made an appearance at the EAA fly-in. Since then, it has been a regular visitor to the gathering, with its last appearance in 2021.