Aviation Partners Expands Winglet Installation Network for Greater Geographic Coverage

Aviation Partners has authorized three new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) specialists to its installation network for its performance-boosting Winglets. The addition of Western Aircraft, Yingling Aviation and SEAL Aviation to the Aviation Partners’ network allows Dassault Falcon owners greater geographic options to upgrade their jets.

“Adding these installers answers aircraft owners’ demand for more MRO capacity and geographic convenience,” said Aviation Partners President Gary Dunn. “Each of them were selected for a track record of maintenance excellence, skilled technicians and modification expertise. It is now easier than ever for Falcon owners to enjoy the performance advantages and greater resale value of API Winglets.”

The three new MROs add coast-to-coast coverage for Aviation Partners clients, from the Pacific Northwest to South Florida, and, with a new mobile installation option, almost anywhere in between. The growing network will reduce potential downtime, and the delay between commitment to installation, for Falcon owners.

Western Aircraft, A Greenwich Aerogroup Company, is a Class 1, 2, 3, and 4 FAA Repair Station in Boise, Idaho. It handles factory authorized service on all major business aviation models, including as a Dassault-authorized Falcon Jet Heavy Service Center. Its location conveniently supports the western U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico.

Yingling Aviation, located in the Air Capital of Wichita, Kansas, has been serving aircraft owners for more than 78 years. Historically specializing in Textron Aviation airframes, Yingling is rapidly expanding into other types, including Falcons. It offers full MRO services and modifications on legacy aircraft, allowing owners to upgrade the functionality and performance of their aircraft.

SEAL Aviation, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a FAA/EASA repair station bringing a mobile installation option for Falcon winglets for the first time, as well as the ability to perform the upgrade at its Fort Pierce, Florida, location. SEAL Aviation has almost 20 years of experience repairing and modifying Falcon aircraft at various locations worldwide, employing a 'one-stop-shop' strategy by offering multiple maintenance services.

Aviation Partners Winglets reduce drag and fuel burn, extending aircraft range and improving climb performance. As one of the most popular and impactful modifications available on Dassault Falcon business jets, Winglet-equipped aircraft sell faster, and at higher resale prices, as well.