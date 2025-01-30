Texas Aerospace Technologies Earns ISO 17025 Certification

TEXAS AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, a leading provider of aerospace solutions, proudly announces its achievement of ISO 17025 certification, a globally recognized standard for laboratory competence. The scope includes the accuracy of testing methods to the reliability of measurement tools. ISO 17025 certification is the gold standard for laboratories worldwide, focusing on two critical areas: technical competence and robust quality management systems.

The team completed the ISO 17025 certification in a short timeframe after being tasked with establishing the new North American based Service, Repair, Warranty, and Calibration facility for the D’Marchiori (DMA) line of Air Data Test Systems. This significant milestone underscores Texas Aerospace Technologies' ability to act swiftly to meet our customers' needs and provide cost-effective solutions. The certification ensures that all testing and calibration processes are completed with precision, validated methods, and properly maintained equipment operated by skilled personnel.

"Our ISO 17025 certification is a testament to Texas Aerospace Technologies unwavering dedication to quality, reliability, and continuous improvement," said Mike Sutphin, Operations Manager. "This achievement enhances trust with our clients, partners, and regulators, further solidifying our position as an aerospace testing and calibration services leader."