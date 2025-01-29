Airbus and U.S. Coast Guard sign support agreement for MH-65 fleet

Grand Prairie, Texas, 29 January 2025 – Airbus Helicopters has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to continue providing support for the service’s fleet of MH-65 Dolphin helicopters through 2037. The agreement reaffirms Airbus Helicopters’ commitment to ensuring the mission readiness of the USCG’s fleet as it performs critical search and rescue, law enforcement, and disaster response missions.



Under the terms of the MOU, Airbus Helicopters will deliver enhanced maintenance, spare parts, and technical support to optimize the performance and availability of the MH-65 fleet. The agreement also includes provisions for fleet modernization and engineering services to extend the operational life of the aircraft.



“The U.S. Coast Guard’s MH-65 helicopters are at the forefront of safeguarding our nation’s coastlines and saving lives,” said Bart Reijnen, President of Airbus Helicopters in the U.S. and Head of the North America region. “We are honored to continue working with the Coast Guard to ensure their fleet remains mission-ready for years to come. This agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to safety, reliability, and operational excellence.”



The MH-65 Dolphin has been the backbone of the Coast Guard’s aviation fleet for more than four decades. With this new MOU, Airbus Helicopters and the USCG aim to maintain the fleet’s high level of operational capability, enabling continued support for critical missions across the country.



Airbus Helicopters has a long-standing partnership with the USCG, providing tailored solutions to meet the service’s dynamic operational demands. The extended collaboration will build on this history, leveraging Airbus’ global support network and industry-leading expertise.

