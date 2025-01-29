Single-Engine Helicopter Market Shows Uncertainty: Sales Stable but Supply Surges 30% in 2024

Aero Asset’s analysis of last year’s data shows that retail sales remained stable in 2024 versus 2023 year over year (YOY). The supply of single-engine helicopters for sale ended 30% higher YOY reaching a four-year peak Q4 2024. Absorption rate increased to 12 months of supply at current trade levels. Regional Market Performance In terms of transaction volume, both North America and Asia Pacific entered a bull market while sales in Europe slowed down. North American buyers were the most active worldwide, accounting for two-thirds of all single-engine helicopter transactions in 2024. APAC buyers were second most active while Europe dropped to fourth place in this regional transaction volume ranking. Europe saw a 26% increase in single-engine helicopter supply for sale, culminating at the end of Q4 2024 to 35% of the global stock. Supply for sale in remaining regions: APAC (25%, +90%), North America (23%, +36%), Latin America (10%, -25%), rest of the world (7%, +22%). Pricing & Liquidity Aero Asset’s research shows that average transaction price increased 4% and average days on market increased 2% YOY. The most liquid preowned market in 2024 was Airbus AS350 B3/B3e/H125, followed by Bell 407/GX/P/I. The least liquid preowned market in 2024 was Airbus EC130B4/H130T2, with an absorption rate of 1.5 years. Heli Market Trends 2024 Annual Report Available To access Aero Asset’s Heli Market Trends 2024 Annual Report: Single-Engine Edition, visit: aeroasset.com/report. This year’s report includes a conversation with Christopher Lee, President of the Specialty Finance Group's Aviation Finance Division at 1st Source Bank.